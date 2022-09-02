Applebee’s All You Can Eat Boneless Wings for $12.99 deal is back

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Nothing goes better with the return of football season than chicken wings, and now for a limited time, Applebee’s is bringing back their All-You-Can-Eat Boneless Wings deal.

Applebee’s unlimited boneless wings deal costs $12.99 and includes as many wings as your heart desires, with a choice of six sauces that you can mix and match and unlimited French fries and coleslaw. The six sauces include Classic Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile and Honey Pepper.

An order of 10 wings without fries is priced at around $11 on Applebee’s website, so even if you can only manage 10 wings, the all-you-can-eat deal is still a discount since you get more than just wings.

Applebee’s does not say how long their all-you-can-eat wings deal will be around, but it is for a limited time, so you’ll want to head to your local Applebee’s soon.

Applebee’s has also launched two new cocktails that sound perfect for washing down all those wings.

Made with Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana small-batch tequila, the new $7 Mucho Manarita Sips are full of summer flavors for those who don’t want to move onto fall just yet.

The Blue Tiki Manarita is mixed with a blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime, while the Cyclone Swirl Manarita is frozen and mixed with strawberry and mango.

If you’d rather make your own wings and watch your favorite football teams at home, one of the easiest ways is by using an air fryer. This recipe for air fryer chicken wings calls for just six ingredients, like hot sauce, butter and cooking spray.

You can also buy Teremana tequila at stores nationwide if you’d like to shake up your own margaritas. Teremana has a variety of recipes on their website, like this Fresh Orchard Apple Margarita that sounds perfect for fall.

Will you be heading to your local Applebee’s for $12.99 all-you-can-eat boneless wings?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.