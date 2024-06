DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Get your engines ready! The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is now underway in downtown Detroit.

The three day event kicked off Friday, May 31, and runs through Sunday, June 2. Grand Prix events, including qualifying, driver autograph sessions, a fan walk and live concerts, will continue throughout the weekend with the big event happening on Sunday.

For a complete schedule, visit https://detroitgp.com/trackmap/.