Acrisure Amphitheater wraps its inaugural season, a look at the numbers

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the temperatures change and leaves begin to fall, the concert season in Grand Rapids is slowing down.

Now, new data from the Acrisure Amphitheater's inaugural season has been released.

A total of 50 events took place, as well as several private events, and based on ticket data, over 400,000 people attended the amphitheater. The venue says that of those people, one-third were from outside the greater Grand Rapids area.

The season brought a boost to downtown foot traffic and businesses. According to data from Experience Grand Rapids, hotel occupancy in the area increased at 30 of the 40 events observed. The largest gain was a 59% increase.

“We did a collaboration with the Amphitheater for 5 Seconds of Summer, and that definitely brought in some new faces that we hadn’t seen before,” said Jon Bailey, Owner of Lantern Coffee near the venue.

The season did not go off without any hiccups, as residents in the area have complained and claimed that the venue is violating local noise ordinances.

Grand Rapids Judge orders Acrisure Amphitheater to comply with the city's noise ordinance Zachariah Wheaton

In August, a Kent County Judge ordered Acrisure Amphitheater to comply with Grand Rapids' noise ordinance following dozens of concerts and hundreds of noise complaints from nearby residents.

The city is now considering a specific exemption for the amphitheater following the ruling. The proposal would exempt the venue from the city's noise ordinance until 11 p.m.

Grand Rapids city commissioners are expected to make a final decision on the proposed exemption on Oct. 27.

