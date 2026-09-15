Today's Forecast: Waves of rain and storms, breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Today kicks off an active, unsettled stretch across West Michigan with daily rain and storm chances. Keep your umbrella handy! In addition to the rain and storms, it will be quite breezy today. There is a Gale Warning this morning for wave heights of 6-8 feet on Lake Michigan, and a Small Craft Advisory this afternoon for heights of 3-5 feet. Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are likely this morning and early afternoon, with another round possible in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has I-94 and south included in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds would be the biggest threat. Heavy rain will be the bigger overall threat for West Michigan, though. Today is also the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s. The rest of the week looks active as well with nearly daily chances for rain, even into the weekend. Temperatures will stay seasonable, with most days in the low to mid 70s with mornings in the low 60s. No fall feel on the horizon!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few strong/severe possible with gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s and humid. Wind: SW / W 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms, especially south of I-94. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: N 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance scattered showers, especially south. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

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