Today's Forecast: Warm, humid, scattered storms possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Today will still be warm and humid, but not as hot as the past few days. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most, but feels like temperatures still peaking in the low to mid 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY continues through 8 p.m. for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties where heat indices could touch 100 again. Scattered showers and storms are possible on and off today as well. West Michigan remains under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather today, with gusty winds the main threat along with heavy dowpours. We stay toasty on Friday with another round of storms possible in the morning. It will not be until this holiday weekend that the weather pattern improves. There's a chance for storms Saturday morning, but most of the weekend does look dry at this time. Temperatures will fall back to the lower 80s along with a drop in humidity.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with chance showers/storms, mostly P.M.. A few strong-severe possible. Highs in the mid 80s and humid. Wind W at 5-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: Light

FRIDAY: Early morning showers/storms, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

SATURDAY: Chance morning rain/storms, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and less humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 and less humid.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers, and highs in the low 80s.

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