Today's Forecast: Warm and breezy with scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: After record-setting high temperatures on Election Day, today will also be warm but not quite as warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s today as it stays breezy and showers build. An approaching cold front brings on and off showers all day, so grab an umbrella out the door this morning. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph sustained from the south, with gusts up to 25 mph. Once the front passes this evening, colder air will filter in starting tonight. Temperatures tomorrow through early next week will be in the 50s, much closer to average for this time of year. Scattered showers will remain possible Thursday and Friday as well, but not everyone will get the rain. Totals will be around a quarter to third of an inch overall, not much to help the rain deficit of the last several months.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Warm and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: S/SW 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler and breezy. Lows around 50. Wind: SW 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Cooler with highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

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