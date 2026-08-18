Today's Forecast: Warm and breezy with late day storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start your Tuesday, but clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front gets closer. Highs in the low 80s, breezy and humid today. Rain and thunderstorms will approach later this afternoon and evening, with heavy downpours and brief gusty winds possible. Most of West Michigan is included in the Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms. Storms should exit West Michigan around midnight, with a mainly dry day on Wednesday. Cooler and less humid air nudges in from the north behind the front, so morning and afternoon temperatures through the end of the work week will be pleasant and cooler than average for this time of year. Highs will be near 80 with morning lows in the 50s and low 60s. Rain chances will return Friday night into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Chance showers/storms late in the day and night. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered storms, some strong/severe, through around midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: SW/NW 5 - 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance early A.M. showers, then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Chance thunderstorms, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Stray shower early, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

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