Today's Forecast: Very nice fall day ahead!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A beautiful stretch of nice weather is ahead for West Michigan! Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the mornings the next few days, in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Afternoons will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s through Friday, then rising into the low 70s this weekend and into early next week. It will not be as breezy as the last few days, either. A perfect weekend to take advantage of the fall activities happening in West Michigan! Dry days continue into early next week. The next storm system moves in with rain on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: E at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: SE/E at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: E at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely with highs in the upper 60s.

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