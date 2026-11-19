WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: More 60s are ahead for West Michigan as the unseasonably warm pattern continues. A high pressure anchored in the Southeast is helping to pull warm air from the south up in to West Michigan, contributing to these warm temperatures. This will be in place through Saturday. There will also be a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 60s. It will be breezy as well with winds coming in from the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times. Warm weather continues for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s and mornings in the 40s. A cold front approaches early Sunday morning, bringing the best chance for rain of the week with it. Rain totals will be around 0.25". Behind this system, a significant cool down is coming. Highs Sunday will be in the 50s, but dropping next week into the 30s. Get ready for a big weather whiplash in the next several days!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Wind: SW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: SW at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Wind: S at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny early, becoming mostly cloudy later. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Nighttime showers likely.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s.

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