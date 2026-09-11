Today's Forecast: Sunny and warm, with low humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: We are starting out in the 50s this morning, so grab a jacket out the door! High pressure sitting overhead is leading to dry, comfortable and sunny weather for us today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A beautiful outdoor day, with wave heights on Lake Michigan 1 foot or less. Enjoy! This weekend is warmer with highs in the lower 80s tomorrow. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches. Most if not all stay dry. Highs on Sunday are in the middle 70s, with a stray late day shower also possible. Next week is looking more unsettled with daily chances for rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday and then in the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s and low humidity. Wind: SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as chilly. Lows around 60. Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80. A stray shower possible. Wind: SW 10 - 15 mph, gusts 20 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few P.M./night showers possible.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers and late day storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms, especially early. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A chance for rain. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: A chance for rain. Highs in the low 70s.

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