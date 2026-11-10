Today's Forecast: Sunny and warm, with cooler days coming

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Today will be the warmest day of the week before a big cooldown leading to several days of near freezing morning temperatures and afternoons in the 40s. There will be full sunshine today with highs around 60, making for a very nice outdoor day for this time of year. Tomorrow our weather pattern begins to change. The next system will move in Wednesday morning with scattered showers expected through the later half of the day, continuing through Thursday. The coldest air of the season will settle in for the end of the week, with highs in the low to middle 40s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Overnight lows will drop to around or below freezing during this time as well, with our first widespread freeze of the season expected on Thursday night. The coldest nights will be Thursday and Friday with widespread lows in the 20s. A few lake effect rain showers may linger Friday and Saturday along the immediate lakeshore, but inland areas should be dry. Sunday and Monday will thaw out a little bit but highs remain in the upper 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s. Wind NW at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY (VETERAN'S DAY): Mostly cloudy with chance afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: NE at 5 - 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Colder with highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. A few lake effect rain showers possible.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

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