Today's Forecast: Sun and clouds, warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A quiet week is ahead for West Michigan, with warmer than average temperatures. A large area of high pressure will park over the Great Lakes and Midwest this week, keeping dry weather in place with slightly warming temperatures each day. Highs today will be the coolest of the work week, in the low 50s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds today and for most of this week, with lows in the upper 30s the next few days. By Wednesday temperatures climb into the upper 50s, and most will make a run at 60 degrees Thursday, Friday and Saturday! That's around 15 degrees above average. Saturday night a strong cold front approaches with our best chance for rain for the week. As of now, the rain looks to move in during Saturday evening and overnight, clearing out shortly after sunrise Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s behind the front on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Wind: SW at 5 - 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: SW at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny early, becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the later day. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

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