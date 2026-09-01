Today's Forecast: Summer heat with high humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A hot and humid stretch is on the way for the next few days, so be ready for the mid-summer like heat! There will also be some storm chances in the mix as well. The worst of the heat and humidity comes today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees, with heat indices near 95-100 at times. Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties are under a HEAT ADVISORY from 2 p.m. today to 8 p.m. tomorrow for heat indices 100 or higher. In addition to this high heat, there is a small chance for isolated showers and storms. If any storms do develop, these storms could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather today through Thursday. Gusty winds would be the main threat, with Thursday looking like the most favorable day for storms. Some of the heat will break Thursday but high humidity levels stick around. It will not be until this holiday weekend that the weather pattern improves.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance isolated showers/storms, a few severe storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s, feels like low 90s. Wind: SW 5 - 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few on the stronger side possible. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: S 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers/storms. A few severe storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s, feels like mid/upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

FRIDAY: Chance morning rain/storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Chance morning rain/storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. Late day rain/storms possible.

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