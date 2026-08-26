Today's Forecast: Scattered storms, some strong/severe

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: West Michigan has enjoyed a beautiful stretch of nice weather as of late but all good things must come to an end. A cold front moving in from the west will will lead to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening today. Some of these storms could be strong to briefly severe, and the Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan included in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms, and areas around and south of I-94 in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5). The main threats are damaging winds and hail. This storm chance diminishes Wednesday night and we will be dry for the rest of the work week. More unsettled weather is possible into next week, along with warmer than average temperature back in the mid 80s...or higher!

TODAY: Partly cloudy with P.M. scattered showers/storms. Some could be strong/severe. Highs around 80. Wind: SW 10 to 15 mph G20

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: W/NW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80. A bit more humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance showers/storms late.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

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