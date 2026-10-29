Today's Forecast: Scattered showers, warm and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A cold front moving through West Michigan today will bring the first chance for rain we've had in about 2 weeks, but amounts will be light, with most getting a tenth of an inch or less. A few spotty showers will continue through the morning and into the early afternoon, but the rest of the day is looking dry with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s today with a breezy southwest wind. Cooler air filters in tonight and lows will drop into the low 40s. Tomorrow will be dry but cooler with highs in the low 60s. As for Halloween on Saturday, no washout is expected but there could be an isolated shower or two late in the day, mainly south/west. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Do not forget that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Saturday night when we will turn the clocks back one hour at 2 a.m., giving us an extra hour of Halloween fun! The start of next week looks quiet and warm, with more rain chances coming on Election Day Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early, then gradual clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows around 40. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Chance late day showers, especially south/west.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the low 60s.

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