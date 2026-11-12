Today's Forecast: Scattered showers, cold, windy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Temperatures will be tanking the next few days, bringing the coldest air to West Michigan since late spring. The last time West Michigan saw high temperatures in the lower 40s or colder was back in early April, and we will feel that chill today through Saturday. Scattered showers are likely today as cold air flows in around a low pressure system. With a breezy north wind, wind chills will be in the 30s for most of the day too. Brr! Lake effect showers are expected to develop later this evening but because the wind will be coming from the north, most of this will stay offshore. The exception may be in far western Oceana, Van Buren and Berrien counties where some showers could clip the area. It is possible that a few snowflakes mix in, especially tonight night into Friday as lows drop into the 20s. Friday's highs will be even cooler in the lower 40s. West Michigan will also see its first hard freeze of the season tonight when temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s. Mornings around the freezing mark will be the rule through early next week.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Colder with highs in the low to mid 40s, wind chills in the 30s. Wind: NE at 5 - 15 mph, gusts 20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Hard freeze expected. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: N at 5 - 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. A few lake effect rain showers possible. Wind: N at 5 - 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

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