Today's Forecast: Scattered rain and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A cold front is bringing on and off rain and thunderstorms this morning, which will continue into the early afternoon. Grab an umbrella as you head out the door for work or school this morning! While it will not be a complete washout, rain and storms are most likely from now through around 3 p.m. It will dry out later this afternoon and evening. Any chance for severe weather is very low and rainfall totals of 0.25" to 0.50" are likely. Thanks to a strong breeze from the southwest, a Beach Hazard Statement in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties until this evening for dangerous swimming conditions. Dry weather is expected starting this evening and continuing through Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. Another cold front Saturday could trigger a stray shower but most stay dry. Much better chances for rain (and storms) come early next week, especially Monday into Tuesday.

TODAY: Showers and storms likely especially early, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and humid. Breezy, Wind SW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: W 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and less humid. Wind: W 5 - 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s and no humidity.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80. A stray shower possible.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. A few P.M./night showers possible.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers and late day storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms, especially early. Highs in the mid 70s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube