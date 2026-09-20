Today's Forecast: Rain early, clearing through the afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Showers this morning could be briefly heavy, especially near I-94, before becoming lighter and more scattered in the afternoon. Most will have some dry time this afternoon and evening, but rain could linger from I-94 south through most of the day. Another half inch of rain is possible from I-94 and south. A Flood Watch continues for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties this morning. Highs today will be in the upper 60s, but it will be breezy. An upper low hanging around the Great Lakes through mid-week will contribute to cool, cloudy, and breezy days, but rain chances are lower after today! You can give your air conditioner a break. Expect highs in the 60s: cooler than average and just in time for the start of Fall on Tuesday! Sunshine and warmer temperatures near 70 return toward the end of the work week.

TODAY: Morning rain, then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain lingers near I-94 for most of the day. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Wind: NE 10-15 with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE 10-15 with higher gusts.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the mid 60s. First day of Fall!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

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