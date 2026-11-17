WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: The warming trend is underway! High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 50s, with increasing temperatures each day through Saturday. Highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be nearly 20 degrees above average, in the low 60s! There will be a mix of sun and clouds each day. Morning lows will be warmer as well, with tonight's low in the upper 30s one of the cooler nights of the week. Our next chance for rain will come late Saturday into Sunday as a cold front swings through West Michigan. Some showers could linger through the first half of Sunday as cold air drains in behind the front. Sunday and Monday highs will be in the 40s and low 50s, much closer to average.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Wind: SW at 5-10 mph, gusts to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. Wind: SW at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny early, becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely at night. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.

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