Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, low humidity and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Grab a light jacket out the door this morning, as temperatures are in the 50s and it feels a bit cool! Today will be a great outdoor day with a mix of sun and clouds, low humidity, and highs near 80. Temperatures will warm up this weekend along with an increase in humidity as a heat dome builds to our south. We will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and middle 80s on Sunday. We will stay dry through much of the weekend, but scattered showers are possible Saturday evening into Sunday. More unsettled weather returns heading into next week with rain and storm chances Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and potentially even Thursday. These will not be washout days, but there is a good chance each day of rain with the potential for heavy downpours and brief gusty winds at times. Summer-like temperatures will continue too, staying in the middle 80s and feeling like the low 90s at times due to the humidity.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s/around 80 with low humidity. Wind becoming W at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 60. Light south wind.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Stray evening shower possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and humid. Chance showers/storms.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers early, then partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Chance showers/storms early, then partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

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