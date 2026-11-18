WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Our warm, dry trend continues! Another mostly sunny and warm day is expected today with highs in the upper 50s. It will be breezy at times with wind from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. The warm air continues to flow in tonight, starting a string of mornings in the 40s. Highs climb into the low 60s tomorrow through Saturday, around 15 degrees above average for this time of year! Saturday looks like it will be the warmest day with highs potentially in the mid 60s. A cold front Saturday night brings a big cool down for Sunday and into next week, along with our best rain chance. Scattered showers are possible Saturday night and will linger into Sunday. Highs next week will be in the lower 40s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: SW at 5 - 10 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SW at 5 - 10 mph, gusts to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Wind: SW at 10 - 15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny early, becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely at night. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

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