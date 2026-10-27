Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mild, breezy at times

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Today will be another relatively cooler day in the low to mid 60s, with a big warm up and more sunshine on the way tomorrow. It will be mostly cloudy today with just a few peeks of sun with highs in the mid 60s. It will be a little breezier than past days with gusts up to 15 mph. A warm front lifting through tonight will bring in much warmer air tomorrow, with highs in the 70s areawide. The best chance for rain of the work week comes Thursday as a weakening front moves through but this will not be all that significant with totals around a tenth of an inch. As for Halloween on Saturday, right now it is looking mostly dry but cloudy with a chance for showers in the evening. Keep checking the forecast as we get closer as this could change. More chances for rain are coming Sunday and into next week. Don't forget that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Saturday night when we will turn the clocks back one hour at 2 a.m., giving us an extra hour of Halloween fun!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Wind: SE at 5-10 mph, gusts 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Stray shower possible. Lows around 50. Wind: SE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Wind: SW at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance light showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance late day showers.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

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