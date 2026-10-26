Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler, but still above average

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: The warmer than average temperatures continue this week for West Michigan, as high temperatures stay in the 60s to around 70 with overall low rain chances. A weak cold front is sliding through this morning, but it will be dry. Clouds will hang around and temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, but still warmer than average in the low 60s. Today and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the week. Warmer air returns Wednesday with a warm front, which could generate a few light showers as it lifts north. Wednesday through Friday will be very warm, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. The best chance for rain this week is Thursday, with a cold front. Rain totals look light, around 0.1". As for Halloween on Saturday, right now it is looking dry but cloudy with a chance for showers in the evening. Keep checking the forecast as we get closer as this could change. Don't forget that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Saturday night when we will turn the clocks back one hour at 2 a.m., giving us an extra hour of Halloween fun!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Warmer south. Wind: NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. Wind: NE at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance late day showers.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s.

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