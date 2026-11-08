Today's Forecast: Mainly dry and mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Forecaster Brianna Juneau: We're wrapping up the weekend with a continued quiet weather pattern. Sunday, expect highs in the mid 50s with skies gradually clearing through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW around 8 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Tonight, skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows dropping to the mid to upper 30s. Overall, we're looking at mainly dry and mild conditions through Tuesday. But changes are on the way midweek, with more unsettled weather and rain chances returning Wednesday and potentially sticking around to next weekend.

TODAY: Gradually clearing skies through the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Wind SW at 8-10 mph, gusts up to 20.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind NW at 5-10 mph, gusts 18.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY (VETERAN'S DAY): Partly sunny with chance showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs around 50.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

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