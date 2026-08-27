Today's Forecast: Lower humidity, pleasant and breezy at times

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A quiet and comfortable stretch of weather is ahead for West Michigan the next several days, with summer heat soon returning. Today will be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80. It will be a bit breezy at times too. There is a partial lunar eclipse happening Thursday night with the maximum eclipse at 12:12 a.m. The weather looks great to see this but a bit chilly outside, with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be even nicer with more sunshine, highs around 80, and lower humidity. We will stay dry through much of this weekend, but more unsettled weather returns into early next week. This will also come with some warmer, summer-like temperatures with highs in the middle 80s... or higher!

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with dropping humidity. Highs around 80. Wind NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Light wind. Great for viewing the eclipse!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80 and low humidity.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance showers/storms late.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers early, then partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

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