Today's Forecast: Last nice outdoor day before rain moves in

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: This is the last nice outdoor day before a rainy and cooler stretch starts, so enjoy! Watch for some isolated areas of patchy fog during your morning commute. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid 70s. High clouds will stream in during the later part of the day ahead of the system bringing the rain. Showers move in tomorrow, and come in waves. More widespread rain is expected Thursday into Friday morning, before the rain finally exits. Rain totals will be 1-2" across West Michigan. A cold front pushing through ends the rain Friday morning, and temperatures will take a tumble this weekend. Highs will drop into the mid 60s, with some low 60s possible into early next week. We will also have to watch for some chilly morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s early next week. The average first frost is typically in early October. The longer term forecast into mid-October favors cooler than average temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds with highs in the middle 70s. Wind: SW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Showers arrive by dawn. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: S/SW at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Morning showers, especially south. Otherwise decreasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny, with highs near 60.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube