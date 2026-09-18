Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds, with a rainy weekend ahead

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Today will be the best outdoor day of the week, before a rainy stretch and cooler temperatures build in. This morning is cool, in the 50s, so grab a light jacket out the door! Clouds will be gradually increasing today but we will get some good sunshine during the first half of the day. Highs will be in the 70s. Tonight into Saturday, an area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes region. This will bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms early in the day Saturday. Some of our computer models are shifting the heaviest rain a bit south which would mean that the heaviest rain will fall towards the I-94 corridor. More showers are possible on Sunday as well. Rain totals could be 1-2" or higher in spots, leading to some ponding on the roads and street flooding. This weekend is trending much cooler with highs only in the 60s both days. More rain chances are in the forecast early next week, with temperatures staying cooler in the middle to upper 60s. Just in time for the start of Fall on Tuesday!

TODAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Wind E/NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Widespread heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: E 10-15 mph, gusts 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A.M. rain, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the low 60s. First day of Fall!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

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