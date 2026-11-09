Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds, mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: The roller coaster weather continues this week, as we start out warmer than average, with the coldest air of the season on the horizon. Clouds will increase today ahead of a weak disturbance. Highs will be in the mid 50s with occasional wind gusts up to 15 mph. The nicest day of the week will be tomorrow, with lots of sunshine and highs near 60 degrees! On Wednesday, our weather pattern begins to change and some showers will be possible in the afternoon, continuing into Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday before the coldest air of the season moves in. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for both Thursday and Friday. Grand Rapids will also see its first freeze of the season with temperatures dropping into the 20s by Thursday night. BRR!

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: SW/W at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds after midnight. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: W at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY (VETERAN'S DAY): Partly sunny with chance afternoon showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

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