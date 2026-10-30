Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds and cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: It's a cold morning as the coolest air behind yesterday's cold front settles over West Michigan! Morning temps will be in the upper 30s to around 40, and this afternoon will only reach the upper 50s. That's the coolest it's been for about a week, but still a few degrees above average. It will be sunny early, with clouds increasing during the day. As for Halloween tomorrow, the forecast is trending mostly dry—good news for trick-or-treaters! An isolated shower is possible south of Grand Rapids, but most should stay dry with highs around 60. Don't forget that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Saturday night when we will turn the clocks back one hour at 2 a.m., giving us an extra hour of sleep/Halloween fun! Clouds will decrease through the day Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Monday looks very similar, but the middle of next week will be more active with rain chances Tuesday (Election Day), Wednesday, and Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny early, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Wind: N at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Wind: N light

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: SE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low 60s.

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