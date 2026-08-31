Today's Forecast: Hot and humid, with scattered rain and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A pattern change begins today, bringing back summer heat and humidity to West Michigan along with daily chances for scattered thunderstorms. Today, rounds of rain and storms will move through on and off, with highs in the mid 80s. There will be plenty of dry time between showers. With high humidity levels, it will feel like it is in the 90s today. The worst of the heat and humidity come Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees, with heat indices near 95 at times. There are also more chances for rain and storms each day through Thursday but no washouts are expected. Tuesday and Wednesday are days to watch, as the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of West Michigan in a level one Marginal Risk for severe storms both days. Rain and storm chances lessen into the weekend as slightly cooler air returns.

TODAY: Chance showers/storms mainly early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 80s and very humid. Wind: SW 10 - 15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance stray shower. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance isolated showers/storms, a few severe storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s, feels like low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers/storms. A few severe storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s, feels like mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

FRIDAY: Chance morning rain/storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Chance morning rain/storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

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