Today's Forecast: Heavy rain, cool and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: We are waking up to the first round of rain of the weekend, and it could be heavy at times. Today will not be a great day for outdoor plans due to repeated rounds of rain. There could be a brief break in the early afternoon before the second round of rain moves in during the evening, but it will be raining for a majority of the day. The heaviest rain will fall south of I-96 where there is a Flood Watch for Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties. Another round of rain will move in tonight, continuing into tomorrow morning. The later half of Sunday is trending dry. Rain totals could be 2" or higher in spots, leading to some ponding on the roads and street flooding. It will be much cooler this weekend with highs only in the 60s. Clouds and slight chances for showers linger through most of next week as an upper low sits over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will stay in the 60s... just in time for the start of Fall on Tuesday!

TODAY: Cloudy with widespread rain and a few thunderstorms, especially early. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Breezy, Wind E/SE at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Heavy rain and thunderstorms, especially south. Flooding possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Morning rain, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of a stray shower. Highs in the low 60s. First day of Fall!

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 70.

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