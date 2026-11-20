WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: If you enjoyed yesterday, you will like today and tomorrow as well with more unseasonably warm temperatures on the way! Watch out for patchy fog this morning, with visibility as low as 1/4 mile in spots. Fog should lift by mid-morning. The rest of the day will be warm with highs in the mid 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. It will not be as windy as yesterday either. Another stunning day is coming Saturday with sunshine and very warm temperatures in the mid to maybe upper 60s! If you have any outdoor plans for the weekend, do it Saturday! After Saturday, get ready for a big weather whiplash. A cold front moves through Sunday, bringing scattered showers and dropping temperatures to the mid to upper 50s. Rain totals will be around 0.25" or less. Behind this system, a significant cool down is coming. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Monday, and upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. While we're still multiple days out, Thanksgiving looks quiet and cool with highs around 40.

TODAY: Foggy early, then becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Wind: S/SW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the mid 40s. Wind: S at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny early with clouds building in late. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: S at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s and breezy.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and colder with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

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