Today's Forecast: Drying out and gradually warming

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Forecaster Brianna Juneau: After several days of rain and cooler temperatures, West Michigan will see drier conditions move into the area. Temperatures remain on the cooler side with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. NW winds are expected around 3 to 8 mph with gusts up to 20. Skies start off cloudy Saturday morning before gradually clearing throughout the day, allowing overnight temperatures to dip into the chilly mid 30s. Looking ahead, temperatures will gradually begin to rebound as a warming trend is expected through Tuesday, along with drier conditions. However, a break from the rain may not last long as the next chance for rain arrives Wednesday, with additional rain chances possible through next weekend as temperatures cool.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy then sunny with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind NW at 3-8 mph, gusts 20.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind NW at 5-10 mph, gusts 20.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. WSW wind at 10-15 mph, gusts 30.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY (VETERAN'S DAY): Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs around 50.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

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