Today's Forecast: Cool and breezy with scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Yesterday's cold front brought scattered showers, with most neighborhoods receiving around a tenth to a third of an inch of rain! Now the cool air is draining in, and temperatures today won't budge from the low to mid 50s. It will stay cloudy and breezy with scattered showers today as a reinforcing cold front approaches. Winds will fully turn out of the north tonight and tomorrow, bringing in even colder air and creating some lake effect rain showers. These will mostly impact the lakeshore but a few showers are possible through the rest of West Michigan as well. Highs Friday will be around 50, with low to mid 50s for the weekend. It will dry out this weekend with increasing sunshine by Sunday. Quiet weather continues into next week, with a slight warmup back into the mid and upper 50s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy. Wind: SW/W at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially along the lakeshore. Lows around 40. Wind: NW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially along the lakeshore. Cooler with highs around 50.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

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