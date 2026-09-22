Today's Forecast: Cool and breezy start to fall

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Fall officially begins this evening at 8:05 p.m. and the weather will certainly feel like it! Grab a jacket out the door this morning as temperatures are in the 40s. It will be a cool day again today, with a few more peeks of sun along and north of I-96. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with a strong breeze from the northeast. Most areas will stay dry but a sprinkle or two is possible far south. On Wednesday, there will be another chance for a few sprinkles in southern areas but many stay dry. There will be a warming trend that begins Wednesday, as temperatures climb from the middle 60s to around 70 by the weekend. There will be more sunshine starting Thursday as well. It also looks dry through the weekend, perfect for all the fall activities!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s, and breezy. Fall officially begins at 8:05 p.m. Wind: E/NE 10-15, gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, and chilly. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: E/NE 5-10, gusts to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible near I-94. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

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