WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: After a week of above average temperatures, the cold blast starts now! Highs this week will be in the 30s and low 40s, with gusty winds at times making it feel even colder. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s, and wind chills in the 30s for most of the day. Brr! A few showers or rain mixed with wet snow are possible late this morning into the afternoon as cold air dips down from the north. Accumulations and impacts are unlikely. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s as clouds clear. Tomorrow will be the sunniest day of the week but it will be very cold, with highs in the upper 30s. The next chance for rain comes with a developing system Thanksgiving and Friday. As of now, it looks to be a much-needed soaking rain with the potential for wet snow to mix in Thanksgiving night into Friday morning. The Thanksgiving system could cause travel delays and disruptions for the eastern half of the U.S., so travelers beware!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Isolated showers mixed with snow possible. Wind: NW at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds clearing, becoming very cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: N at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy early, with showers spreading in during the late day. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Rain early, then slowly drying out. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

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