Today's Forecast: Cold and breezy but mainly dry

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: After the coldest day since April yesterday, another cold and breezy day is on tap today. Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the lower 40s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind chill readings will be in the 20s to 30s throughout the day. Lake effect showers should stay mainly offshore, but a few of our lake shore neighborhoods could get clipped by a shower. A similar situation will exist for Saturday with a slight chance of a shower along the lake shore, but otherwise the weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It will be cold once again tonight with lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Otherwise a slight warm up happens into early next week with mornings around the freezing mark. However highs will rebound to the 50s as winds shift back out of the south—once again much warmer than average for this time of year, and staying dry.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with few lake effect rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind: N at 5-15 mph. Wind chills in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low 20s. Wind: Light NE

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NW at 10 - 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid/upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

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