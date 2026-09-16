Today's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: The unsettled pattern continues across West Michigan, but there will be some dry time over the next few days. Patchy fog is possible this morning, but should lift around 8 a.m. Most stay cloudy today, but scattered light showers are possible mostly south of I-96. Rain amounts will be light. Highs will be in the low 70s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return overnight and continue Thursday. Friday will be another mostly dry day with only a small chance for a shower. Highs through the end of the work week will be mostly in the low 70s, which is near average for this time of year. Another system approaches for the weekend, bringing widespread heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. The rain will start Friday night and continue into Saturday, with showers not wrapping up until Sunday. Temperatures are also expected to cool down this weekend and into next week, in the upper 60s to around 70.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with chance scattered showers, especially south. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NE / E at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Wind: E at 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely. Highs in the lows 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs near 70 degrees.

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