Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cooler with scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: I hope you enjoyed the beautiful day on Tuesday, because today is the start of a big pattern change for West Michigan! A clipper system will come through today, bringing scattered showers in the afternoon and evening and a big cool down. Rain totals will be around a tenth to quarter of an inch. Highs today will be in the mid 50s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. By tomorrow, high temperatures will only top out in the 40s and it will be breezy. A few more showers are possible, with lake effect showers developing later in the day. The wind will be coming in from the north so it will not be the best set-up for lake effect here in West Michigan. A few rain showers are possible along the immediate lakeshore and it is possible a few snowflakes mix in Thursday night. In addition to this, the first widespread freeze of the season is expected Thursday night. Below freezing temperatures are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights too as high temperatures stay in the 40s.

TODAY (VETERAN'S DAY): Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: NE at 5 - 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, especially late. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: N at 5 - 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Colder with highs in the low to mid 40s. Wind: NE at 5 - 15 mph, gusts 20+ mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. A few lake effect rain showers possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low/mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

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