Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Warm temperatures and breezy conditions continue through the early part of this week, with a much-anticipated cooldown happening by late week. Today will be cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, and highs in the mid 60s. It will become a little breezy this afternoon with gusts around 15 mph. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s as winds increase from the south ahead of the next low pressure system. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for showers to our north. A better chance for rain is coming late Tuesday night into Wednesday, but showers will still be scattered. We will then see more shower chances on and off for the rest of the work week as temperatures fall from the 60s into the 50s by the end of the week. This is much cooler than it's been, but still a few degrees above average.

TODAY: Cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. A few sprinkles possible. Wind: S/SE at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, warm and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind: S at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance lake effect showers. Cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 50s.

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