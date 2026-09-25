Today's Forecast: Clouds early, with some afternoon sun

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: A beautiful stretch of weather continues in West Michigan through early next week, with dry conditions and temperatures near average for this time of year. This morning's clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon, but it will be a little cooler today than yesterday. Highs will reach into the upper 60s with light east winds. Friday night football is looking nice and dry, you just may want to bring a light jacket as temperatures will start to drop into the 50s during the game. It will be a fantastic outdoor weekend, with lots of sunshine both days and highs around 70! With light winds, wave heights on Lake Michigan will be 1 foot or less too. We really couldn't ask for a better fall weekend! The dry stretch continues into early next week as temperatures climb into the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. Our next storm system moves in with rain Tuesday night into Thursday, knocking temperatures back into the upper 60s.

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: E at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs around 70 and light winds.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s and light winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

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