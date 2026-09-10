Today's Forecast: Clouds clearing, lower humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Dry air is sliding in behind yesterday's cold front, and it will feel much less humid today than yesterday! There could be areas of patchy fog during your morning commute, but it will be very limited. Clouds will linger around into the early to mid afternoon, with some late day sunshine expected and highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 50s, a windows open night! Fantastic weather is on the way Friday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. A great day to get outside! Over the weekend, a weak system will bring a chance for a stray shower later Saturday but most, if not all of us will stay dry. Another low-end rain chance exists late Sunday but better chances for rain and storms comes later Monday into Tuesday, and it stays a little unsettled Wednesday too.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and less humid. Wind: W 5 - 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s. Light wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s and no humidity.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80. A stray shower possible.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. A few P.M./night showers possible.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers and late day storms. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms, especially early. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

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