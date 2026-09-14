Today's Forecast: Chilly morning, comfortable afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Cool high pressure over West Michigan is leading to a chilly morning-many are in the 40s, with some upper 30s in northern areas! BRRR! Today will be sunny and pleasant and the best outdoor day of the week. Highs will be in the lower 70s, with a few clouds drifting in during the afternoon. The rest of the week looks rainy and stormy, with the next storm system moving in late tonight into tomorrow. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible after midnight, with rounds of rain and storms possible through the day tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center does have I-94 and south included in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms tomorrow. The rest of the week looks active as well with nearly daily chances for rain. Some locally heavy rainfall could be a concern. Temperatures will stay seasonable, with most days in the low to mid 70s with mornings in the low 60s.

TODAY: Sunny and comfortable with highs in the lower 70s and no humidity. Wind: E/SE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms possible after midnight. Storms could have heavy rain. Lows around 60. Wind: SE 10 - 15 mph with higher gusts.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/thunderstorms, a few strong/severe possible. Highs in the upper 70s and humid.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance scattered showers, especially south. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

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