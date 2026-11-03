Today's Forecast: Breezy and mild, rain chances increase Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Forecaster Brianna Juneau: Warmer temperatures continue for West Michigan but cooler temperatures are on the way. Today, expect high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy today, with South winds around 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight is going to be mostly cloudy and breezy with lows in the lower 60s. A stray shower is possible as well. Wednesday will be the best chance to see rain to the area, with high temperatures returning to the upper 60s. By Thursday, highs will be back into the 50s and we will likely stay there through the weekend.

TODAY (ELECTION DAY): Party cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, warm and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Wind: S at 10-20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Mild and breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Wind: S/SW 10-15 mph with gusts to 28 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

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