Today's Forecast: Becoming sunny and very warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: If you have been enjoying these above average temperatures, you are going to LOVE today's forecast! A warm front lifting through is bringing a surge of warmer air to West Michigan, with morning temps around 50 and highs today in the low to mid 70s! That is about 15 degrees above average for this time of year. A weakening cold front will come through late tonight into tomorrow, bringing the best chance for rain of the week. Showers will be scattered and totals will be around a tenth of an inch. We will dry out by the afternoon with highs in the 60s. Another dry day is coming Friday with highs in the 60s. As for Halloween on Saturday, no washout is expected but there could be an isolated shower or two in the afternoon, especially south/west. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Do not forget that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Saturday night when we will turn the clocks back one hour at 2 a.m., giving us an extra hour of Halloween fun!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Wind: SW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chance showers late. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance light showers early. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance late day showers, especially south/west.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

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