Today's Forecast: Beautiful fall day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: The gorgeous fall outdoor weather continues through tomorrow, with increasing rain chances starting Wednesday. There are some areas of patchy fog this morning causing lowered visibilities. Any fog will lift by mid-morning. Lots of sun today gets us into the low 70s, and tomorrow will be much the same although with increasing clouds. Beautiful outdoor days! Our next system is set to come in Wednesday into Thursday, with some showers lingering into Friday morning. This will be a cold front and it will bring some moderate to heavy rain to West Michigan, especially on Thursday. This front will also bring us a cool down by Friday and into the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Patchy fog early. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Wind N at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s. Wind N at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds with highs in the middle 70s. Wind: SW at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Morning showers, especially south. Otherwise decreasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

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