Today's Forecast: Another day of summer heat and humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Another mid-summer hot and humid day is ahead, with highs similar to yesterday. That puts most of West Michigan in the upper 80s to around 90, and with such high humidity levels the feels like temperatures will be at 95 or higher. There is a HEAT ADVISORY for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties through 8 p.m. tonight for heat indices approaching 100. In addition to this high heat, there is a small chance for isolated showers and storms. If any storms do develop, these storms could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather today for areas east of 131, and a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for tomorrow. The severe weather threat for today is more focused into the overnight/early Thursday morning timeframe. Gusty winds are the main threat. Some of the heat will break tomorrow but high humidity levels stick around. It will not be until this holiday weekend that the weather pattern improves.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers/storms. A few severe storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s, feels like mid/upper 90s. Wind: SW 5 - 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms after midnight. Lows in the low 70s, and humid. Wind: Light

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

FRIDAY: Chance showers/storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Chance morning rain/storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy with a high in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Highs in the low 80s.

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