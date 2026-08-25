Today's Forecast: A.M. fog possible, then warm & pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Another fall-like morning with temps in the 50s means it might be worth grabbing a light jacket out the door! Some patchy fog could develop as well but should not be widespread. Fog will lift around 9 a.m. and the rest of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable with highs around 80. Our next rain chance will arrive by Wednesday as a cold front comes into West Michigan. This will lead to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong, and the Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan included in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms, and areas around and south of I-94 in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5). The main threats are damaging winds and hail. This storm chance diminishes Wednesday night and we will be dry for the rest of the week. More unsettled weather is possible by Sunday into next week.

TUESDAY: Early morning fog possible. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Wind: W/SW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the early morning. Lows in the low 60s. Light and variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with P.M. scattered showers/storms. Some could be strong/severe. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80. Chance isolated showers/storms late.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 80s.

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