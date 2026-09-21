Today's Forecast: A cool, breezy end to summer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: After a rainy weekend with 2-3" of rain in spots, we are drying out this week with much lower chances for rain. However, it will be a cool and breezy start to the week...and an end to summer! Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s, with a stray shower south/east in the afternoon. Wind could gust as high as 25 mph. Overnight will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 40s. Fall officially begins tomorrow at 8:05 p.m. Temperatures for the rest of the week will largely be in the 60s, with a slight warming trend expected by the weekend. There will be increasing sunshine during the later part of the week too. Keep your jackets out this week! At least this means giving your air conditioner a break, and some lower electric bills, but it is a cool start to fall.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible south. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind: NE 10-15, gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: NE 5 to 10, gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s, and breezy. Fall officially begins at 8:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

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