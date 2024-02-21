Viral Stanley cup maker facing multiple lawsuits over lead

The Seattle-based makers of the hugely popular Stanley cups are facing more legal challenges.

Two more lawsuits were filed recently in Washington state, alleging the company negligently failed to disclose lead in its products. They follow a proposed class action suit filed in California.

"We want a court to say, 'Stanley, you got to start telling people what's in your product.' We want transparency, and we also want Stanley to reimburse the consumers that bought this product," said John Rushing, attorney with Rushing McCarl, the law firm behind the first lawsuit against Pacific Market International, the parent company of Stanley.

In a statement, Stanley acknowledged the sealing material used in the vacuum insulation at the base of the cups "includes some lead."

But the company added no lead comes into contact with the consumer or the contents of the cup.

Thanks to a social media marketing campaign, the Adventure Quencher tumblers became an internet sensation, exploding Stanley brand's revenue from $73 million in 2019 to a reported $750 million last year.

"It was a very savvy campaign. You have video pictures of mothers holding an infant and a Stanley cup. The inherent promise there is that the Stanley cup is being as safe as being in your mother's arms," said Rushing.

But the lawsuits allege if the cups are damaged or worn out, the vacuum seal could break and expose the user to lead. Rushing's clients say they wouldn't have bought the cups had they known they contained any lead.

Rushing is encouraging people who want more information to go to Stanleyclassaction.com.

